And while today it rears its ugly head in more subtle ways, sadly it thrives.
Here in Canada an investigation by The Fifth Estate has shone a light on systematic racism.
A doctor in northern New Brunswick who was openly named Patient Zero in a COVID- 19 outbreak back in May clearly may not have been the person who spread the virus.
The full story can be viewed here https://www.cbc.ca/news/ canada/new-brunswick/doubt- ngola-family-doctor-source-out- break-campbellton-new-bruns- wick-1.5706918.
It is a shame the damage has been done and appalling to see how quickly the hatred spread.
And yes, he is black.
Some people are of the opinion that just because he is a black man doesn’t mean that is why he was put through the wringer.
I beg to differ.
According to findings in the investigation there were several other “medical professionals” who tested positive for the virus and several who did not self-isolate while traveling between New Brunswick and Quebec.
None were called an“irresponsible medical professional” by the New Brunswick premier at a press conference and none of them had their identity revealed to the public through social media.
Across the border in New York a video of the arrest and subsequent death of an unarmed black man from back in March was revealed last week.
It put the cause of his death squarely in the hands of the arresting officers.
Here at home a young black man has been sitting in jail since July 17.
The crimes he is alleged to have committed are assault, uttering threats, mischief and committing a common nuisance by endangering the lives, safety or health of the public.
Not all the facts of the incidents are known yet, but the prosecutor in the case said when the accused was arrested at the Brudenell Resort for going outdoors on the final day of his self-isolation, police had no option but to incarcerate him.
Okay, well that was six weeks ago.
So if the only reason for putting him behind bars was because he had nowhere else to go to isolate why in the name of time is he still in jail while he awaits trial?
The facts of the case are yet to come out,but based on what the prosecutor told the public in July this man should not still be in jail.
Yet oddly enough in a news story from last week suddenly the prosecutor said the arrest was for the assault charge and not breaking isolation.
Hmm, funny how facts can change.
I look forward to the revelation of the true facts of the case to see whether or not this is yet another case of systematic racism.
Charlotte MacAulay
