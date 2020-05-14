Taxes will remain the same for the residents of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings (RMEK) for the coming fiscal year, but development fees have increased.
At an online meeting held earlier this month councillors voted unanimously in favour of adopting the plan which will see taxes remain at 10 cents.
Development permit fees which were previously 10 cents per square foot are now 20 cents for non commercial and 25 cents for commercial.
“Those numbers are consistent with provincial numbers and bring us more in line with others,” Mayor Grace Cameron said.
Other changes include a new $50 charge for development permits and a $7 charge if Geolinc is used to process the application.
Ms Cameron said the best part of the changes in permits is the fact the community now has a dedicated development officer.
Judy Burke was hired for the position.
Previously development work fell to the CAO. Current CAO Sonya Martin works 20 hours per week and fielding development applications could eat up a lot of that time.
Back in March a dozen or so development permits were put on hold to fall in line with provincial directives to halt any new permits due to COVID-19 restrictions.
As of last Monday the province has lifted the restriction and permits will be processed.
