At a certain age, many children stretch their imaginations and playfully make fun of what they expect life to be as an adult. Some play house; they cook and tidy makeshift kitchens or serve air-tea to teddy bears. Others make-believe they are car mechanics, doctors, parents, farmers, you name it.
Around that age, one of Lois Matheson’s preferred make-believe activities was playing school.
“It was a calling,” her younger brother Dannie MacKinnon said.
“Like I was called to be a farmer or the reverend was called to be reverend, she was called to be a teacher. It’s what you want to do when you wake up in the morning.”
Mrs Matheson, from Lower Montague, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 76.
Over time Mrs Matheson grew from playing school to advancing a far-reaching career as a teacher and tutor. During this time, she also grew to become a pillar of the Kings County community.
From her youth right through to retirement, Mrs Matheson became notorious as a welcoming source of support and abundant encouragement to countless people.
Not to say she wouldn’t keep a rowdy student, her most mischievous children or a faulty referee in line by shooting a searing look or jumping up onto a rink’s boards and hollering across the ice - as need be.
Throughout her life, Mrs Matheson was an active volunteer with 4-H, the Women’s Institute, Brownies, Allied Youth and an impressive variety of United Church committees.
Mr MacKinnon remembers when his sister was still living at the farm house and she would welcome groups like the CIGC in to pump the organ, sing songs and organize one thing or another with faith and the aim of helping the community at heart.
“They were at every benefit in Kings County and they’d both give you the shirt off their back if you needed it,” said David Ross, one of Mrs Matheson’s former students. He was referring to Lois and her husband John Matheson, whom by all accounts, she loved dearly.
Mrs Matheson’s family - her brothers and sisters, John, her children, grandchildren and great great grandchild were consistently a huge source of her pride, joy and occasional entertainment. Each held a unique relationship with Mrs Matheson.
But Mrs Matheson’s compassionate and caring nature soared beyond biological family.
Some came to know her as, everybody’s mom.
She had a talent for identifying just what youth and students needed. Without second thought she’d get to work to offer whatever that happened to be.
Often that meant supplying pencils and school material or a dime for lunch at her own expense even if it was her last, Mr MacKinnon said.
Other times this meant inspiring pride or interest, offering emotional support, teaching long hours or teaching in a variety of ways to bring out each student’s strengths and abilities.
“She was the kind of person who would care about you like you were her own child,” Mr Ross said.
Without Mrs Matheson’s encouragement to join 4-H and show cattle, when she was a leader, he wouldn’t have travelled the world, he wouldn’t have sought the education he did and, among other things, he wouldn’t have become involved in one of Europe’s top Hereford cattle herds.
Without her tutoring through university, Mr Ross might not have achieved some of his greater academic accomplishments such as a Master’s degree in Animal Breeding and Genetics.
Mrs Matheson taught him, like no other, to feel pride in his academic accomplishments. She was the only person he told about his acceptance into university for months after he received the promising news.
Mr Ross remembers her exuberant response helped him feel more confident in the idea that university abroad could be the right track for him. Turns out, it was the right track.
He knows he wasn’t the only one who learned a sense of pride, confidence and ability from Mrs Matheson.
“I don’t think the chairs at her kitchen table ever went cold,” said Mr Ross, who remembers student after student would meet with Mrs Matheson for tutoring.
Sandra Hicken, Mrs Matheson’s daughter, said over the years her mom likely tutored at least a hundred students. Each on a regular basis for as long as they needed her help.
“Leaving a legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people,” said Robyn MacDonald, Mrs Matheson’s niece in-law when delivering Mrs Matheson’s eulogy last week.
While the legacy Mrs Matheson left within her family and the greater community will vary from person to person, Ms MacDonald expects dedication to lifelong learning, faith, family and love are substantial parts of the gift and legacy she has left all who were fortunate to have met her.
Lois Matheson and her husband John were married for 56 years. She is survived by children, Douglas (Janet), Sandra (Murray), Jamie (Debra) and Jeffery (Nena); sisters and brother, Mary MacDonald (Gordon), Dannie MacKinnon (Christine) and Cheryl Jewell (Kevin); numerous brothers and sisters -in-law; grandchildren, Jenna, Lauren, Katie, Colton, Jory, Steven, Gary, Locke, Bella Rae, Rachel, Farrah, Ruthie and Case; great grandchild, Andy; several cousins and nieces and nephews.
