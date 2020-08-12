Since back to school plans have been released by the provincial government, many teachers are still waiting for concerns to be addressed. Parents are preparing to respond to challenges too.
“In general, we’re questioning some of the protocols which seem to be inconsistent with those of other businesses and government offices,” said Aldene Smallman, former teacher in O’Leary and president of the PEI Teachers Federation.
Students and staff gathering in confined spaces with inadequate ventilation is one of the major concerns.
“In a status quo classroom without capping the size of classes, true social distancing is not possible,” Ms Smallman said. “You can understand how members would have a great deal of stress and anxiety around that.”
Availability of substitute teachers is another key concern for teachers.
“Teachers have consistently gone to work not feeling well. Replacing teachers displaying COVID-19 symptoms will definitely provide more of a challenge for the system,” she said.
She acknowledges there have been a variety of efforts made to recruit substitute teachers. But this will be a persistent challenge while stakes of spreading germs have increased.
Teachers are anxiously anticipating further guidance from the Chief Public Health office about how these concerns can best be addressed.
“We can all agree the safety of students and staff is paramount and we certainly are looking to be very active going further, seeing how these plans are implemented at the schools,” she added.
Heather Mullen from Canavoy is the vice president of the PEI Home and School Federation.
She is pleased with the receptive and open communication between the federation, the Department of Education and the Public Schools Branch.
Her group advocated for volunteers to be able to continue providing breakfast and snack programs in schools.
“These programs are important to the success of the day of students,” said Ms Mullen. “We don’t have all the details about how they’ll work yet but we’ve been assured that they will be able to take place which is important.”
She was also pleased the department and school board saw concerns, especially from rural parents, about busing and reacted by asking parents to find alternate transportation—if possible.
“I live in rural PEI and I know that it would be quite a juggle to get to work and get my kids to school,” she said.
Ms Mullen said the organization is vital now more than ever.
“If there are common concerns that we’re hearing across PEI then we’re going to make sure that those get heard by the department and the public school branch.”
If a group at one school finds solutions to particular challenges, the federation can also help share those ideas and solutions Island-wide, she added.
There is no doubt the back to school plan could evolve depending on COVID-19 numbers in the province at any given time.
“Let’s work together with the best possible attitude to solve the problems as we meet them,” Ms Mullen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.