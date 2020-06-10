In 2016, American actor Will Smith said something that has stuck with me and seems to be making the rounds on social media right now. Racism isn’t getting worse, it’s getting filmed.
When George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week, it could very well have been chalked up as another He said, She said moment of the arresting officer’s word versus bystanders. It wasn’t.
A cellphone video clearly showed the arresting officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck as he choked out the words “I can’t breathe.” That officer accused of killing Mr Floyd has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. His three law-enforcement colleagues who stood by have also been arrested.
The advent of technology and smartphones in particular has introduced a new dynamic in the issue of race relations in North America. More people are pulling out their phones and hitting record as part of bearing witness to moments of injustice.
Shortly after the death of Mr Floyd, a white woman in Central Park in New York City called police to say she was being threatened by a black man. A video shows him in the park birdwatching and he asks the woman to put her dog on a leash.
The man filmed the incident on his phone. The woman has since been fired from her job, chastised by countless people on social media and her dog was temporarily taken away as the video showed she was choking the animal while she called police.
The use of technology is helping us see just how bad racism is in our part of the world. The cases of innocent black lives being taken in the past 10 years alone have been building and people demand change.
Perhaps if more of us learned and understood the deep roots of racism still present in our society, Mr Floyd’s death, and the deaths of countless other people of colour (POC) will not be in vain.
Perhaps when we learn to treat all others as equals, speak up against racism and refuse to simply be a bystander raising their hands saying “I’m not racist” future generations of POC can walk the streets as comfortably as we do.
Modern internet-based technology has certainly brought a new dynamic to our society, both good and bad. It can be argued it has made us lazy, inattentive or disconnected but it also now shoves the evidence of racism right in our faces. It is undeniable. There is no excuse now to say it doesn’t exist or is not as bad as other places.
The rise of the cellphone video can’t help all POC though such as Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto. Her case is still under investigation by the Ontario police watchdog and questions still remain about how she fell from her 24th-floor apartment building to her death. All security footage related to the incident is still under lock and key for the time being.
Sean MacDougall
