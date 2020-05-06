Golfers reunited at courses this weekend in Islanders’ first opportunity in over a month to spend time with friends outdoors.
“Just being able to get outside and interact with other people and have some sort of socialization, it’s great to be back at the golf course,” says Jordan Duffy after his first tee-off of the season at Avondale Golf Course in Vernon River.
“I couldn’t sleep last night, it feels like Christmas morning,” said Ian Dunsford.
“The course looks amazing,” Shawn MacIsaac chimed in after the crew of four teed off at Highland Greens Golf Course in Belfast.
Earlier in the week, Premier Dennis King and the province’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, announced a three-phase plan to ease back the Island’s social gathering restrictions.
Islanders are now permitted to meet in groups of five people or fewer, outdoors. Within the same announcement the premier and Dr Morrison confirmed, golf courses could open starting Friday, May 1.
Friday tee times were in high demand just moments after the announcement.
“We were completely booked within about three hours,” says Connor Lee, general manager of Avondale Golf Course in Vernon River.
Saturday and Sunday tee times didn’t take long to fill up either.”
Golf course owners and managers were uncertain about a start date this season due to COVID-19.
“This was not expected,” says Marshall McMahon, general manager of Highland Greens Golf Course in Belfast.
Mr McMahon was under the impression the season would start May 15 but his course was ready to go and opened along with others on Friday.
To advocate for the opening of courses, a group of interested parties submitted a plan to the government outlining how golfers and staff could maintain physical distance on the course. From the proposal, the government drafted a set of guidelines for every golf course to follow.
“Their conditions weren’t as stringent as ours,” says Mr McMahon, who was part of the group that initially proposed a plan to government.
“I think the biggest thing people are going to notice is just the social life part after. Nobody is going to be able to go up in the lounge,” says Mr Lee about new protocols.
“As soon as the round is over they’re going to be asked to go straight to the parking lot to their vehicle.”
Spreading out tee times, restricting shared use of golf carts and directing traffic are other measures golf courses are required to take for the sake of public health amid the pandemic.
Golf businesses on the Island are expecting to take a hit from the effects of COVID-19.
“We’re going to miss out on a lot of tourists,” says Mr Lee.
“We get a lot of green-fee play from doing a local men’s night and events,” says Mr McMahon.
“This year we’re not going to be able to do any men’s nights, corporate tournaments or in-house events,” says Mr McMahon, who explains these events would break gathering restrictions.
Despite setbacks, both Mr McMahon and Mr Lee expect to see their courses make it through the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.