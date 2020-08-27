When Kyra Norton of Annandale heard one of ElderDog PEI’s main fundraisers was cancelled because of COVID-19,the 17-year- old felt compelled to organize
an innovative substitute.
Kyra organized a 3 km fundraiser walk last Saturday starting at the Confederation Trail head in Montague and raised about $500.
Twenty-two walkers took part and some brought their dogs for company. Starts were staggered to respect social-distancing.
ElderDog Canada Inc is a national, registered charitable organization dedicated to aging people, aging dogs, and the important connections they enjoy.
“I think it’s a really good cause to support,” Kyra said.
She aspires to be a vet after graduating from Montague High. Kyra heard about ElderDog PEI’s need for modified fundraisers from Ruth Beck of Alliston. Ms Beck helped bring the program to PEI and Kings Count six years ago.
“It’s a wonderful organization,” Ms Beck said.
She operates a kennel from her home.
“This has been shown to increase seniors’ quality of life and prolong their ability to stay in their homes,” she said.
The organization also works to re-home older dogs which might otherwise be deemed unadoptable.
Ms Beck said the Island division of ElderDog’s main fundraiser is usually a table at the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale.The event was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.
Ms Beck said donations mainly cover food and vet costs for any dogs in ElderDogs’ care locally and nationally.They also cover any costs for administrative materials and occasionally, mileage for volunteers.
ElderDog’s goals are: to assist and support older adults in the care and well-being of their canine companions; Promote the welfare of older dogs whose lives have been disrupted due to illness, relocation or death of a human companion; educate about the human-animal bond in general and the significant role of companion animals in the health and well-being of seniors and support and conduct research into the human- animal bond with a focus on seniors and canine companion- ship.
To make a donation please contact Kyra at awalkforthedogs@gmail.com or at 1-902-969- 9209.
