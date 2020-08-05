David Millar of Murray Harbour was shocked to be recognized as Citizen of the Year in the local fire district.
When the 14-year-old found out late last month, he didn’t expect to be chosen for the award.
“I just didn’t think I would get it because there are a lot of other people who do a lot of stuff for the community,” he said.
He won the award by a vote of five finalist nominees. The vote was held on July 25th with folks attending the Murray Harbour Farmers Market casting their ballots.
David is no stranger to entrepreneurship and helping his community. He frequents the farmers market as a vendor and helps set up the tables for other vendors before the doors open to customers.
He started out at the market helping his neighbour when he was nine. Now in his teen years, he runs a vendor table of his own selling baked goods, fresh vegetables and wood creations like birdhouses.
Aside from the market he also helps as a volunteer where he can for the community. One is the local lobster dinners, not shying away from cleaning the lobsters.
“He loves cleaning the lobsters,” said Amanda Millar, David’s mother. “We’re pretty proud of him.”
He also has a passion for raising farm animals. Last year was his first foray into what he hopes will be a career when he’s older. Right now he raises sheep and pigs and helps the family raising chickens and turkeys.
“They’re fun to have around,” he said.
This year, David is raising two sheep and five pigs, although he’s aiming to double that number. He said he is thankful for the support of everyone at the Murray Harbour Farmers Market. Also in the Millar family is 11-year-old brother Landon and his father Jeremy.
