When Kyra Norton heard, one of Elderdog PEI’s main fundraisers was cancelled because of COVID-19, the 17-year-old felt compelled to organise an innovative substitute.
“I think it’s a really good cause to support,” said the Montague High student who aspires to become a vet.
ElderDog PEI is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping seniors care for their pets and re home aging dogs.
Kira will host a 3km fundraiser walk starting at the Confederation Trail Head in Montague at 9 am, Saturday, August 15.
“People will be staggered and able to physical distance and it will be nice for people to get out with their dogs and enjoy their time for the cause,” the Annandale teen said.
Kyra heard about Elderdog PEI’s need for the modified fundraiser from Ruth Courtney-Beck who helped bring the program to PEI and Kings County six years ago.
Ms Beck, who operates a Kennel in Alliston said the national organization is vital.
“It has been shown to increase seniors’ quality of life and prolong their ability to stay in their homes,” Ms Courtney-Beck said.
Donations mainly cover food and vet costs for any dogs in Elderdogs’ care. They also cover any costs for administrative materials and occasionally, mileage for volunteers.
Registration is $10 and donations are welcome.
To register for the walk or to make a donation contact Kyra at awalkforthedogs@gmail.com or call 902-969-9209.
(0) comments
