What began as a simple gesture turned into an impressive show of respect that has left Souris RCMP officers humbled and grateful they live and work in the community they do.
On a morning in mid-May as officers were heading into work they found the walkway lined with painted rocks festooned with messages of respect and thanks.
In the front of the building, nestled around the bottom of the flag pole, were 22 rocks painted white, many with a flags in the centre. Others had a drawing of an RCMP cruiser with the words Thank You on the bottom and another read: R - Respect, C - Compassion, M - Motivational, P - Passion and so on.
The project was carried out to commemorate the victims in the recent Nova Scotia shooting and originally the aim of the close to a dozen teens who took on the task.
Ayda Manning and her mom Shelley came up with the idea shortly after the Nova Scotia tragedy.
“We know two of the officers in Souris very well and our kids are all very good friends,” Ms Manning said.
“We knew how heartbroken we would be if this happened in our community.”
In the midst of creating the commemorative rocks residents in the Souris area were faced with two high stress incidents of their own when the Bluefin Restaurant burned to the ground and two days later streets were blocked off as police and first responders dealt with a man who had barricaded himself in a house. At the time police were led to believe he had a weapon.
“We had this planned before that crazy week in Souris happened and it became even more fitting at that point,” Ms Manning added.
So when Ayda recruited a host of friends to pitch in the messages on the rocks became all the more important. The messages and artwork speak for themselves.
“It was humbling and kind of them to take the time to think of us,” said RCMP Constable Ian Allen whose daughter was one of the young artists.
Constable Les Dill said when he saw the rocks the first thing that came to mind was the contrast with the fear during 9/11.
“Twenty years later it is 180 degrees in the other direction,” he said.
“It felt very good.”
(0) comments
