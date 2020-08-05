Given the Island’s aging population and the need to compete with provinces with more financial resources for medical professionals, we need outside the box thinking when it comes to providing health services.
The movement towards telehealth that has gained steam due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a shining example. There is no facet of government spending that has received more attention over the last three decades than health care. Successive government come to office pledging to “reform” the health care system.
Despite a great deal of work and good intentions, the end result is increased health spending, longer waits in clinics and hospital emergency rooms and fewer Islanders with a family doctor. This is hardly a situation unique to PEI, but what should be clear by now is that improvements won’t happen by tinkering at the edges.
If there is one good thing that can be said for the arrival of the virus, it might be that it has forced us as a society to look at old problems through a new lens. When a large majority of the population began using technology to work from home, the idea of telehealth perhaps became a little less scary. There is no difference between having a zoom meeting with your work colleagues and using the same technology to talk with a health care provider.
Dr. Heather Keizer, the province’s Chief of Mental Health and Addictions and lead psychiatrist in Montague, has been using the technology to hold group therapy sessions with patients in Souris. In addition to eliminating travel, Dr. Keizer found some patients were more comfortable talking in the privacy of their own home as opposed to an in-person meeting.
Telehealth is also not limited by geography. Dr. Declan Fox has been consulting with patients in West Prince, despite the fact he now lives in Europe. The technology also opens up more opportunities for patients to consult with specialists they would otherwise have to wait months, and sometimes years, to see outside the province.
It now looks like the provincial government is ready to enhance the service, at least until COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror. They have entered into a contract with Maple, a virtual primary care provider, that will allow Islanders without a family physician to access virtual health care. While virtual health care is not the magic bullet that will fix all of the ills of the health care system, it can play a role in building a system that is economically sustainable for a province that has not only an aging population, but faces a severe cash crunch due to increased spending on COVID-19 programs.
This should not be viewed as a problem that will disappear after COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror. As Ray Brow of Georgetown, a long-time advocate of telehealth, points out “what we can do during COVID-19, we can do after COVID-19.”
