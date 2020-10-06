Island children’s author Terrilyn Kerr will launch her fourth book, Ben of the Island: Iceboats and Phantom Ship at 10 am on Saturday, October 10th at the Murray Harbour Farmer’s Market. The launch will be streamed online, via Facebook Live, but members of the public are invited to attend.
Ben of the Island: Iceboats and Phantom Ship is the second in a series featuring Ben, her beloved family dog.
In this story, the year is 1885 and Ben is living at the Wood Islands Lighthouse. He has been celebrated as a local hero since saving the lighthouse keeper from a black bear the year before and having also rescued a lost little girl. Now, Ben is about to save the day again as he sets out to rescue the passengers and crew of three ice boats lost on the Northumberland Strait during a massive blizzard. No matter what the source of danger, Ben always shows courage and a willingness to help.
“I have these ideas and I want to get the story out. It’s always been about wanting to tell a story and entertain people. I’ve kept a diary for my entire life but I didn’t start writing stories like this until I was 70 when I wrote the Little Red Marble for my grandchildren. I write when the inspiration strikes,” Ms Kerr said.
About the Ben series, she says she always wanted to write about her dog, and she thought putting him in a long-ago era would be a good way to share some Island history with children.
“Ben of the Island was my third book and it was set in the 1800s. I like writing about that time and so this new book is also set in that time period.”
Ben of the Island: Iceboats and Phantom Ship is illustrated by Island artist Nancy Perkins who also illustrated Ms Kerr’s Little Red Marble series.
As a young girl, Ms Kerr was fascinated by the stories her Irish grandparents would tell about their childhoods. While she didn’t see them often, she loved listening to them talk and laugh and sing songs. Their gift for entertaining and storytelling was passed down through her. Growing up, she enjoyed embellishing stories and making people laugh.
The audience for the books Ms Kerr writes falls in the six-10 age range, but she admits her biggest audience is people who buy her books to share with their grandchildren and they make excellent Christmas gifts. She loves doing classroom and library visits and enjoys spending time with children and their huge imaginations.
Ms Kerr will have books available for purchase at her launch and they can also be purchased online at terrilynkerr.ca
