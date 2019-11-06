It’s that time of year when temperatures drop and instinct tells us to head indoors where it’s cozy and warm.
Thoughts then turn to snow - there I’ve said it. With that in mind Friday’s forecast has motorists scrambling to change their rigs’ tires from all season to winter. Precipitation on that day, November 8, could be wet or white, it’s too early to accurately predict.
In these days leading up to Remembrance Day thoughts turn to veterans who didn’t have the luxury of enjoying warmth in inclement weather. They stayed their position in rain, snow, mud and cold.
The same fortitude is clear during Remembrance Day services where surviving veterans stand at attention in the face of a cold north wind or whatever else is thrown at them that day.
Because of their continuing courageous efforts we have rights.
Among those rights is the freedom to choose - to show appreciation for veteran’s efforts by simply attending a Remembrance Day service. It’s a rather small effort compared to their sacrifices.
November 11th is an opportunity to applaud veterans.
The horror of past battles and modern day war-torn countries is faceless to most of us except for what we see on TV and internet reports.
As civilians we pin a poppy to our lapel and observe the fallen and salute those who continue to sacrifice.
Remembrance Day takes little effort on our behalf. We bundle up, attend a service all the while knowing we can return to the warmth and comfort of our homes. We have done little to earn the freedom we naively assume will remain for all days to come.
Veterans have done so much and although their numbers are dwindling the footprints they leave behind are no less distinct.
Above all, veterans have given us hope - hope that will see dreams grow to reality; faith that our country will remain at peace and trust their efforts will see us through a lifetime of calm on Canadian soil.
Poppies are a reminder to stop and think, to ask questions and learn all we can about the gravity of war and the significance of the people who sacrificed so much.
Imagine for a moment if those who enlisted in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War and all of the other conflicts, could have picked up a cellphone and talked to loved ones back home.
Technology wasn’t as advanced in those times and members of the military went months, even years without hearing the voices of their children, family and friends. There was a limited exchange of letters and packages and much was censored or never reached its destination.
For the most part the walls of the world where soldiers, sailors and airmen and women lived were limited to the visual of their surroundings as bleak and horrific as it must have been.
Inarguably times have changed but something that remains constant is the need to never take freedom for granted - both for our own sakes and the sake of those who made or continue to make it possible.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
