The Editor:
This past Friday there was a fire at the pit next door to our home. It is very dry and hot and, to say the least, we and the local residents were very worried and concerned.
The wind was blowing in a easterly direction allowing the fire fighters to contain the flames but not without the help of several other fire departments from across this end of the island.
I would like first to thank God for keeping the wind down as to assist the fire fighters and the answered prayers of many of our friends.
We had thought of the terrible fire in Fort McMurray and prayed “Oh God, please spare our Island”.
A special ‘Thank You’ to all who came to our rescue and spared our homes, especially all Fire Departments plus.
We are among the Blessed, local residents.
Dave and Georgina London
Murray River
