As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the globe and people were confined to their homes a topic that quickly arose was mental health.
Being under lockdown orders and spending day after day in the same quarters can feel draining.
Now that some restrictions are being lifted, make no mistake though we are not out of the woods yet, there is still anxiety being felt around the virus, movement across provincial and national borders and a second wave. Aside from this, small business owners, especially those dependant on tourism, will be feeling more stress this year. The tourism season may still exist but it certainly won’t stack up to last year.
There are numerous ways to help maintain our mental well-being from regular exercise, social interaction (with physical distancing in mind) and the arts.
Art therapy can be a powerful tool in coping with compromised mental health and you don’t have to be resigned to a certain medium. The arts come in many forms from painting to music, drawing, poetry, photography, wood carving or any activity that calls for a touch of creativity.
Something to be mindful of when venturing down the path of art is it’s not about the finished product you create. It is about the process of getting there. The time it takes strategically placing brush strokes on a canvas, or choosing the right words in your prose can serve as a revealing process giving self-affirmation, emotional release and stress relief.
Studies on the merits of art therapy can be found from the likes of Harvard Medical School and the National Institute of Health. They show that creating something artistic releases dopamine, a chemical produced in the brain for feelings of happiness. The Canadian Cancer Society even lists art therapy as a “complimentary therapy” for cancer patients coping with the stress of their diagnosis.
Another aspect to be aware of is the organic nature of exploring a form of art. It is not something you can be forced to do. It has to be something you’re curious to try.
Whether you find yourself mentally strained from working at home or stressed about the survival of your business, taking some time to explore a sense of creativity can pay dividends by presenting a way to refresh our minds.
Sean MacDougall
