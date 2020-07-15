Because of my childhood at Glovers Shore in the 1950s, on the outskirts of Summerside, and the bike rides my friends and I took to Chelton Beach, my emotional attachment to where the Island meets salt water is strong.
I have a reverence for the shore some might find sentimental or old-fashioned, however it is born of a genuine respect for the unique beauty of the Island’s coastal landscape.
I have written songs about it.
Ironically, that natural beauty is brashly displayed in tourism advertising, but not preserved or protected by successive governments that continue to allow recreational coastal development to take place without sound planning and effective regulatory controls.
There are aesthetic and environmental impacts to coastal strip development, along with conflict of use issues and questions of public access.
On the Island’s south shore, I am told some older cottages still pump sewage effluent directly into the Northumberland Strait, while along the north shore dramatically beautiful vistas are forever changed by gigantic structures erected for mainly seasonal use by wealthy Islanders and nonresidents.
While I don’t question the desire of anyone to own a private coastal retreat, I do expect our government to balance that development with the collective rights of all Islanders. Admittedly, it’s an ongoing struggle, with land developers, surveyors, and real estate agents on one side, and laissez-faire, regulation adverse politicians on the other side.
As Deputy Minister of Community Affairs in 1989, I was at the centre of the first attempt by government to place some controls on coastal development, prompted by the phased approval of a large cottage subdivision at Cousins Shore, Park Corner.
Opposition to that development was led by the late Marc Gallant, photographer, visual artist, and creator of the iconic COWS’ brand. Gallant himself was an imperfect activist having moved an old farm house unto the sand dunes at North Rustico years before, in violation of provincial government regulations and policies. Nevertheless, his campaign against the Cousins Shore development got public attention.
I remember well our efforts to put forward a new coastal development policy.
At the time, the number of approved cottage lots far exceeded the number of cottages actually built, and it was obvious many developers were acting in a speculative manner, and a surplus of available lots existed in many areas of the province.
Developers anxious to maximize their profits opposed larger lot sizes, stricter environmental requirements, and underground utility cabling to preserve the integrity of the coastal landscape. At every public meeting across the Island, the special cabinet committee was hounded by the developers and real estate crowd who sometimes outnumbered the locals.
It was apparent government was pushing against the tide, and yet I remember one conversation with the then Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission in Massachusetts, a brilliant planner/conservationist our committee had consulted.
Confronted with unprecedented development in the 1980s, she was amazed at the opportunity Prince Edward Islanders had to put in place effective policies to regulate and control coastal development.
“The horse is out of the barn here,” she told our committee headed by now federal MP Robert Morrissey. “You have an opportunity to act,” she said, “don’t let it pass.”
Morrissey was a particularly strong minister whose leadership had led to the establishment of the Confederation Trail network, and who realized our landscape was a special natural gift requiring protection.
But even Morrissey’s influence at the cabinet table wasn’t enough, and the new coastal development policy and regulations adopted were lukewarm and marginally effective.
When I returned to government in 2007, the coastal development picture had changed for the worse. More cottage subdivisions. Bigger structures. And more conflict of use and public access issues, as aquaculture fishermen battled with cottage owners along rivers and bays, and the general public was being denied access to the shore.
American cottage owners on the north shore were a particular concern. They believed their properties legally extended right out to the water’s edge, and a few even erected fences and prohibited Islanders from walking the beach in front of their cottages.
Unfortunately, they had brought their American property laws with them.
To address these issues of public access and use of our shores, together with my then colleague the Deputy Minister of Transportation and Public Works, Steven MacLean, we developed and put forward a new piece of legislation called the Island Shore Access Act. I hope that I have the title correct. This proposed legislation went through the usual review process but in the end was deemed too interventionist and politically troublesome by the Ghiz government.
And so the story goes.
Recently, I drove over to Victoria for fish and chips. It’s a charming and picturesque little village on the Island’s south shore, and the vista from the wharf looking out along the coastline would take your breath away. But all that has changed. The finger-like peninsula stretching out to the east into the Strait, once pristine with grassy fields and red sandstone, has been altered forever, by a line of utility poles and a seasonal mansion under construction.
I said a prayer for our beautiful Island shore.
