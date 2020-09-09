Recently I jumped in my car for a day with my camera and notepad. It was my first time shooting the annual Day in the Life of eastern PEI special section for The Eastern Graphic.
Working from the driver’s seat can be a refreshing experience. Exploring your surroundings is certainly rewarding and having the opportunity to interact with folks along the way compounds the experience.
At one point during the day I actually got lost. For someone who didn't grow up on PEI but
saw it as quite a small place, I didn’t think it would be possible to get lost here. I was pleasantly surprised. From now on I’ll be a little more aware of direction.
As someone who truly enjoys traveling and taking photos, the experience is certainly a fun memory to be had. There were numerous times where I saw something out of the corner of my eye, pulled over on a whim (safely I might add) and grabbed a pretty cool photo.
To all the folks who let me take their photo, I appreciate it.
There is a connection to be made when you get to see something firsthand rather than hearing about it on the phone or seeing it through a screen. The tangible nature of experiencing something for yourself creates a lasting impression.
Whether it is chatting with someone, taking a photo, video or simply seeing something for yourself, I believe it is always worth it to hop in your car and get out from behind your desk.
Working out of a vehicle may not be for everyone but for those who enjoy the drive, it’s one heck of a good job.
Sean MacDougall
