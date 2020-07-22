Our provincial government created it, now the onus falls on them to fix it - for everyone’s sake.
Public shaming and blaming of visitors and those from across Atlantic Canada must stop and stop now.
Approval to cross PEI borders isn’t a free-for-all. Documents must be in order and rubber stamped by the province before entering.
Would it be that difficult to create a decal with a large green check mark and affix it to the windshield of visitor’s vehicles showing they followed necessary protocol?
In a society bent on labels this should work. It’s plausible that a crafty wordsmith might even create an acronym to suit.
It’s naïve to assume all visitors, from outside of Atlantic Canada, are respecting the self-isolation criteria. But it’s unfair, unkind and disrespectful to dump them into the same melting pot as the blameless.
Please don’t let possibilities turn this situation into anything more ugly than it already is.
As far as masks are concerned, when you enter someone’s space you are expected to respect their directives. If you don’t wish to do so, then stay away. It’s as simple as that.
The courtesy applies to grocery stores, businesses and all public places. The people who work within those spaces have equal right to protect themselves as you have the privilege to be there.
It’s disheartening to watch this pandemic play on the mindset of otherwise rational people.
When all of this passes how many will look back and recall the effort put into making the situation bearable for others; neighbours helping neighbours and strangers? Or will the mirror reflect bitterness and suspicion? Doing the right thing is a choice everyone has the capacity to make.
A chronic need to be right is witnessed through raised voices during this inarguably stressful time.
In the end though safety and wellness of self, family and friends is the ultimate focus.
Set the bitterness aside; move forward rather than being mired in a cesspool of anger and indignation.
Above all else, remember, the children are watching and listening.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
