I have devised a little quiz. It is multiple-choice and the answer choices are quite straight forward.
1) Why are we allowing so many people from all across Canada to come to PEI at this time?
a) We rely heavily on tourists and the dollars they spend here
b) We are afraid taxpayers with summer homes here will sue us if they are not allowed to return at this time.
c) We are bewildered sheep following inconsistent rules which vary on a daily basis
d) All of the above
2) Why is there talk of a ‘second wave’ when we have not experienced a ‘first wave’?
a) Our government is preparing us for another lockdown to take place in the fall
b) Our government is disappointed it made unnecessary arrangements to our hospitals and now want to justify the postponement of surgeries, mammograms etc.
c) We are bewildered sheep following inconsistent rules which vary on a daily basis
d) All of the above
3) Why are restaurants allowed up to 50 patrons at a time but churches are limited to 20 people? (As of June 24)
a) Our government is anti-religion
b) Our government is afraid our joyous singing and abundant laughter will incite some to riot
c) We are bewildered sheep following inconsistent rules which vary on a daily basis
d) All of the above
4) Why are we allowing our public schools to be set up in a manner similar to isolation wards?
a) We believe elected government officials and appointed policy makers are more capable of deciding what is best for the mental welfare of our children than we, as parents are
b) We believe our children will benefit socially and will even become accustomed to the restrictive, regimented environment (it worked with Pavlov’s dogs)
d) All of the above
5) Lastly, why is Premier Dennis King not fulfilling his obligations and duties to the people who elected him?
a) He has forgotten he is our elected official, elected by the people and answerable to the people
b) He is intimidated by his appointed chief medical officer’s credentials as a policy maker
c) He is a bewildered sheep following the inconsistent rules that vary on a daily basis
d) All of the above.
Respectfully,
Cindy Bell,
Guernsey Cove
