Canadian cigarette companies will change their package colors to ‘ugly’ brown in the hopes of drawing less attention from youth and would-be smokers.
The Canadian Cancer Society backs the new colour scheme, which it says, is “the most effective tobacco plain packaging requirements in the world.”
Top marks for effort on this one but the smoke from a lit cigarette is still white and toxic.
Youth need to be schooled on fraudsters
A copious number of scams challenge the adult population these days but how prepared are youth to distinguish the difference between legitimate offerings and fake ones?
Preparedness is key.
Back before the Public Schools Branch was transformed from Unit Four, trustee Waldo Taylor saw change in the wind.
Probably around the mid-1970s to early 80s Mr Taylor, a farmer from Wood Islands, envisioned students growing veggies, herbs etc in school-based gardens.
He foresaw a need for students to learn the skills necessary to grow fresh produce, herbs, etc.
Sporadically Mr Taylor’s vision has come to fruition. Whether or not those hands-on skills will continue to be employed, they will remain forever as more students participate in school garden projects.
Rapid advances in technology have created another futuristic need.
Youth are well versed in computers, Ipods, tablets and what have you and the risk is minimal until they get out on their own.
Logic plays a huge role in setting apart good from evil and you either learn the hard way, from experience, or someone teaches you.
This realistic situation presents an opportunity for schools to prepare youth for the issues of today - scammers.
One hand giveth,
the other taketh away
It would seem only reasonable the new government would have held to a full-year cycle with free driver’s licences before sending the offer to the chopping block.
In the latter part of November 2018 government announced that as of January 1 Islanders would receive new and renewed driver’s licences for free. Licence renewals then would be required every five years rather than every three.
In November 2019 it was announced driver’s licence fees would be reinstated on January 1, 2020.
Consequently only a portion of Islanders were able to take advantage of the government freebie - it’s tough noogies for the rest of us.
Surely government should have known it couldn’t afford to waive the fee in the first place.
It’s interesting though that no fee is charged to register government owned vehicles.
To add insult to injury the cost of licences will increase in 2020.
The challenge of climate change is apparent but the workings of government don’t appear to be quite so transparent.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
