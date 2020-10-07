In March of 1983 a violent ice storm crippled PEI. Property damage was significant and among the ruins was the original Kings Playhouse,built around 1880, which was destroyed by fire.
Randall Fletcher, then chairman of the Playhouse board, was there as was Bea Mair who invested her heart and soul into the small theatre that had propagated into an institution.
Many tears were shed that night as most of the town’s residents watched from the sidelines in disbelief.
However, out of the ashes a mantra was born: the need to rebuild the heritage building was peremptory.
The magnitude of the loss wasn’t felt solely by the local population, support in the form of dollars poured in from across the country. Plans for a redesign and build began on that strengthened foundation of support.
That brings us to today and once again a secured future of the iconic structure, nestled neatly in the centre of the county capital, is unresolved.
Georgetown is an entity now enveloped by Three Rivers. In plain terms the theatre is a large part of that community and its continued success is reliant on a more wide-spread population.
This alone should bolster its subsistence but Three Rivers Council seems unclear of the theatre’s merit.
The Playhouse ask is straight- forward: pay the executive director’s wages.
This prompts the question of why wouldn’t the town want to add the Playhouse to its badges of success?
If Three Rivers council could weigh the notion of spending in excess of a million dollars on a pedestrian bridge across the Montague River, then why turn its back on an entity that has and continues to sustain the arts?
Over the years the theatre has provided a stage for national and international talents, not to mention local amateur performers and up-and-coming stars of all ages.
The lights and heat must stay on at Kings Playhouse, staff must be paid to coordinate production schedules and recruit performers.
Innumerable hours have gone into making the Playhouse the valuable asset it is today.That not only includes employees but volunteers, who consistently offer pride induced commitment to something renowned that benefits the entire province both economically and prestigiously.
