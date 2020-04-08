The race is on and coming up the backstretch; well, many of you know how the rest of the 1964 George Jones’ hit song goes.
Daily routines these days certainly liken to lost loves ie: the familiar, the ability to come and go as we please, all in the absence of government directives.
For the time being however, this modern day upheaval may bring idle thoughts to food sources.
Anyone who has been to the grocery store of late is aware of the contrast in process compared to the freedoms of a month ago.
Wait in line, follow the arrows on the floor, no time for browsing, don’t double back to re-enter an aisle already travelled and stand on the colourful footprint decals until the clerk signals you to advance to the cash.
All necessary steps to ensure the check-out guys and gals distance themselves from this virus as far as possible.
Kudos to all those folks who continue to wear brave faces and maintain professionalism customers appreciate.
Focus now on those food items in the shopping cart. Many shoppers will pick up veggies and perhaps fruit to balance things out and munch their way through the days of the tedium at home.
The climate here on PEI is conducive to growing many of those same products. As for the fruit, our short growing season won’t produce oranges, lemons or grapefruit on a large scale but we have apple orchards in abundance.
The Island’s apple farmers, at least two or three here in eastern PEI, offer many varieties. It’s not like the old days when apples were either Russet or McIntosh.
If the situation continues on as it is now this will be one of the most important years to support local growers of everything. This applies to inventory both in grocery stores and at the farm gate.
Grocery prices are expected to increase as demand potentially stretches over months rather than the weeks we were hopeful of having to stay at home.
Islanders, especially those living in rural areas, turn a sod or two each spring to plant favourite vegetables typically harvested mid-to-late summer.
City dwellers may be challenged for space but it’s amazing what bounty can be produced in containers. This practice, rather than tradition, may become a necessity.
There are many pluses to home gardening and what better time to educate youth on the process of producing their own food albeit in limited quantities? Learning doesn’t stop simply because we’re housebound.
Our lives may be out of tune for now but there’s hope for better things to come. In the meantime get dirty and watch your knowledge grow along with seeds you sowed.
