The news cycle right now is getting hectic. Peter MacKay announced his bid to run for the federal Conservatives leader, western relations with Iran are tense, the third president in American history will go to trial in the US Senate for impeachment and among the ongoing stories are the housing crises across the country, the Australia wildfires and climate change in general.
Now we have the topic of a new face for the next $5 bill. Why does this matter?
A look at our $10 bill can help explain. Viola Desmond’s story is nothing short of historic; fighting for human rights all those years ago in the New Glasgow movie theatre when she was told she couldn’t sit in the area designated for white people. The use of Ms Desmond’s likeness on our $10 bill is a manner of keeping her story alive to remind the younger generations of what she did and how important it is to fight for equality in this modern age.
The use of someone’s face on currency is shifting from a symbolic nature devoid of much meaning towards a manner of remembering pieces of our history. This also requires representation. There are numerous historical figures with important stories and are not the queen or former prime ministers.
Some news organizations have speculated nominations for Terry Fox but there are also many others who could help represent Canada. What about Kenojuak Ashevak? She was an Inuit artist from Nunavut. She was awarded the Order of Canada, received the Governor General’s award for visual arts and even had a Canadian Heritage Minute about her. Surely a world-renowned Indigenous artist would make a good candidate for the blue bank note.
There is certainly a plethora of names to choose from to be the new face of the $5 bill. Let’s hope the federal government chooses someone to help represent more of Canada.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.