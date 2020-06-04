With the province easing COVID-19 related restrictions, many businesses have opened and parents’ hunt for child care options has begun.
Kearsen Duffney works at Beach Point Processing and is one of thousands of parents who has found child care.
Her children, 5-year-old Xavier and 4-year-old Alejandra were excited to get back to their routines.
“I like colouring,” Xavier said. “And train tracks.”
Ms Duffney secured a place for her two oldest children at Montessori Children’s Centre in Montague where they had already been registered. The prioritization process helped her secure the spots.
Ms Duffney’s third and youngest child, 11-month-old Kieran, is considered an infant. Between May 22 and June 1, child care centres weren’t allowed to care for infants.
Ms Duffney said she was lucky to have a friend who could care for Kieran. Now that centres are allowed to care for infants, this week Kieran joined his siblings at Montessori.
Not all parents are as fortunate. Physical distancing and hygiene protocols and guidelines limit the number of children centres can care for.
On May 15, Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, said centres would grant spaces based on a number of priorities.
“If your child was in a licensed centre before COVID-19, you will have priority to return to that spot.”
Carolyn Simpson, director of Early Childhood Development with the Department of Education, said earlier this month 90 per cent of families needing emergency child care have made arrangements privately. She expects that to continue.
“Between the combination of families supporting each other the licensed sector and the unlicensed sector, we believe we will be in a very good position to meet demand,” Ms Simpson said.
Local child care centre staff have been adjusting too.
Jamie-Lynn Mosher, supervisor at Rainbow Beginnings Early Learning Centre in St Teresa, said the facility is licensed to care for 80 children with a typical attendance of 44.
During the first phase of easebacks, the maximum capacity permitted to congregate in any one room must not exceed five and if siblings are present, they must be in the same group. This limited Ms Mosher’s facility to caring for 6 children.
Now that restrictions have eased back again, Ms Mosher can care for three groups of seven children in her building, still only half of the children she usually cares for.
“I’ve been pretty lucky I don’t have anybody desperate to come back,” said Ms Mosher, adding most of the parents using the facility either aren’t going back to work, are able to work from home or have found alternate options.
“I’ve gotten a few calls where people have said if you’re making a list you can put me at the bottom. Parents have been really helpful,” Ms Mosher said.
Wendy Foote, from Appleseed Child Care Centre in Montague, said the facility can care for 58 children, but that number was reduced to 18 in the first phase of easebacks and now 32 in the second phase.
“I have a list wanting to get in,” Ms Foote said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.