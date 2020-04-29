When we are born, we’re typically endowed with one of the most basic human rights as dictated by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a child. The right to a name.
A name helps with our sense of identity and our place in the world.
At what point though can or should society strip or ignore this right?
Last week in Nova Scotia can easily be argued as an example.
My native province was coldly devastated when a man went on a shooting spree from a small rural community on the edge of the Bay of Fundy towards the outskirts of Halifax.
To say I was horrified and scared for my friends and family back home is an understatement. I can’t even begin to understand what the families of the victims must be going through, it’s truly unthinkable.
The next day as the prime minister addressed the nation in his daily brief amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, he made a request of the media. This is something not taken lightly, nor does a politician make a public request of the media very often. He asked that media refrain from using the perpetrator’s name in news stories related to the tragedy which has left more than 20 people dead.
Many names will be remembered from this robbery of precious life but not the shooter’s. Why would our leader ask the media to censor the person’s name and ignore that basic human right?
A look to our past can answer this. Names like Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson and Ted Bundy. If you’re familiar with these names, I can understand if your blood curdles at their mention as did mine. These people committed horrible atrocities onto society. They are also forever remembered in the pages of history. Their names have gained infamy.
Through in-depth discussions in university literature classes to docu-dramas on video streaming platforms these people are embedded into our history for better or for worse.
Violating a basic human right is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s a decision we should be mindful of proceeding through the grief-stricken days and weeks ahead.
As for the individual’s name. It will surface in some news stories. It’s unavoidable. There will be analysis. Many will be hungry for motive. Why would someone do something so horrific?
In time as wounds heal, the scar tissue may very well do what couldn’t be done for sinister individuals of the past and cover over a name to be forgotten by time.
Sean MacDougall
