This past Sunday was the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
While we do enjoy a comfortable lifestyle compared to other corners of the world, it is important to remember that discrimination and hate doesn’t know borders but neither does love.
Groups like Kings Youth Wellness provide such a key role in communities to help kids feel comfortable with who they are.
Ever since the Stonewall riots in 1969 in New York City the movement for Gay rights and those of the entire community under the Pride flag, has surged forward around the world and is still ongoing.
In an age where we become more civilized, or tell ourselves that we are, it’s vital for those not in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to stand with them as allies. This means using our positions of privilege to stand up for the community. Whenever someone makes a remark against the community, it’s up to us to say that is wrong.
In the end, being an ally is not complicated and a lot of what you can do is also some of the lessons we were taught as kids: Treat others the way you would like to be treated, have an open ear and be willing to listen, be open-minded.
A last thought on being an ally may be to also do a little research if you’re confused about something, what a word means or if you don’t even know what the acronym 2SLGBTQIA+ stands for. The internet certainly has resources to help explain in further detail. Also, for people who are transgender or if you’re unsure of what someone’s gender is, ask them what their preferred pronouns are.
As a heterosexual, cisgender male, I’ve seen someone’s gender misidentified and I can’t imagine what that must feel like. It’s important to ask and it can show a thoughtfulness towards someone.
Sean MacDougall
