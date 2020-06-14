Editor:
Islanders have done their best; stayed home, followed social distancing, washed our hands as often as possible and so on. Our terrific Dr Morrison, Chief Medical Officer, has protected Islanders from the COVID-19 virus in an unheard of way without even one hospitalization. Through her efforts we have weathered the first wave of this pandemic.
PEI is the envy of the world in freedom from coronavirus. It is starting to bear fruit in that restaurants, playgrounds and beaches are re-opening, smaller surgeries are going ahead and pre-arranged visits to seniors’ homes are permitted.
Unfortunately Ms Morrison’s exhaustive professional work and advice to government has protected us so well some Islanders may feel the virus is contained and we are somehow immune or able to handle the odd case.
Ninety thousand Canadians and 6,000,000 people worldwide would disagree. Recently in Campbellton, New Brunswick everything shut down again.
What exactly will Islanders get in return for letting in 2,300 seasonal residents? Are we gambling their vacations versus our new freedoms and our health?
If cottagers really care about their PEI family they should be glad to take a year off from their season to protect us. One viral case and everything could shut down again for months, perhaps even into the next school year.
I attempted to contact the quarantine line on the May 31st weekend. At first there were recorded messages and then a super-long wait and the next day a recording “this mailbox is full”. So our vaunted self-quarantine is not even being monitored over the weekend. Is this how government is handling the state of health emergency? Don’t blame Dr Morrison. We do have a Minister of Health - her boss.
The Chief Medical Officer has broad powers but is not, strictly speaking, a lawmaker.
Through Dr Morrison’s efforts we have weathered the first wave of this pandemic. So far, Premier King has been able to publicly share responsibility (and television time) with Dr Morrison, but Islanders have to realize the decision to open or close the province is not Dr Morrison’s to make. It was, and will continue to be Premier King’s.
I would like the premier to reconsider what could be a very costly mistake. Personally, I have no wish to spend the fall and winter indoors without friends or family members, just for ‘The Island Way’.
Thank you,
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
