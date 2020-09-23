The crime is how and where our tax dollars are being spent.
Send Trump, plus all of the qualified world’s trashers aka politicians, (trashing enablers), to trash Mars and the moon.
Looking at the state of the trashed world today - do you really wanna, for trillions of dollars, globally, send mankind to Mars? Mars doesn’t have hate, alcohol, vaping, drugs, wars, genocide, ethnic cleansing, pandemics, etc, etc. Plus it doesn’t even have casinos or bars (Mars Bars) but the project is getting a lot of Snickers these days.
Spend the trillions of dollars to save ourselves, aka the planet full of hate self-centred greedy politicians, organized crime and global environment issues.Normalizing and legalizing the trashed world,so it’s all okay, on the road to further destruction and the flight to the trashing of Mars, etc.
A global Go or No-Go survey is required for all taxpayers to express their opinion as to how and where their money is spent - on Mars or the world?
James Halstrum,
Montague
