In the middle of a pandemic, when life as we know it has been turned upside down, and the public health of our country is being threatened daily, revelations about the misbehaviour of an apparently arrogant and nasty know-it-all at Rideau Hall in Ottawa are just too much to stomach for me.
Earth to Commander-in-Chief Payette.
Didn’t you get the message?
You are the Queen’s official representative in Canada.
You are our Head of State for goodness sakes.
You are expected to act cordially and responsibly, and even though you might consider yourself the most intelligent person in the room, in a parliamentary democracy, the ideas and opinions of others are to be considered, not ridiculed, or dismissed like Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible did his advisers.
Belittling talks in the jet coming back from international junkets? Throwing tizzies in staff meetings? Quizzes on the solar system?
Having worked on Parliament Hill for a few years, it sure goes beyond the boundaries of anything I experienced.
From all accounts it seems that Ms. Payette’s recently departed Secretary, Ms. Assunta Di Lorenzo, who carried the rank of deputy minister, was much of the problem. A close friend of the Governor General, she came to Rideau Hall without any previous experience in the public service. Together they have acted as a kind of abusive tag team, or so it would seem, following the disclosures of several former and current staff at Rideau Hall.
The Privy Council Office is carrying out what it calls a “thorough, independent and impartial” workplace probe.
Di Lorenzo has now been replaced by Brigitte Carbonneau, another Montrealer who spent twenty-five years with Cirque du Soleil and also has no experience in the public sector.
But if Payette’s behaviour is ogre like, and her treatment of staff reprehensible, we should be focused on the larger issue.
Rideau Hall is an exalted and precious place, and unquestionably there is tradition associated with the vice-regal role. However, except for those rare moments of constitutional crisis, that role is ceremonial and functionally unimportant.
I am one Canadian who believes that we have outgrown our life as a constitutional monarchy, and no longer need to maintain that connection. If you recall, Canada’s Constitution was patriated from Great Britain, culminating in passage of the Constitution Act in 1982 and full Canadian sovereignty.
Full sovereignty as an independent parliamentary democracy, in my opinion, no longer requires the superfluous trappings of the office of Governor General, especially in a country that has become increasingly multiracial and diverse.
We possess one of the highest per capita immigration rates in the world, and millions of new Canadians don’t identify with the House of Windsor in London, England, or the concept of deux nations and the founding rights of Quebec.
Canada is a far different country in 2020 than it was even at the time of patriation in 1982.
I believe it is time for us to grow up constitutionally so that we might realize our potential both at home and around the world.
The Queen is a universally respected and remarkable person, without question, however the Kardashians have more character and principle than some members of her family, and any fairy tale illusions about the British Royalty should be tossed into the waste bin of history.
Julie Payette is also an extraordinary individual and her many abilities and achievements are admirable. Computer engineer. Jet pilot. Multilinguistic. Astronaut. Classical musician.
What can’t she do?
Well, apparently she does not know how to civilly or professionally manage the public servants who work for her.
That’s not rocket science, but it is important.
Perhaps our Governor General should return to the International Space Station and its detached environs and take along with her the Royal apron strings that serve only to keep all Canadians in an adolescent state.
