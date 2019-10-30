The 43rd federal election is done and dusted. The 40 day marathon concluded. Party lines strewn across the nation’s map.
The nation has spoken and Justin Trudeau has the opportunity to lead the country with a minority government. There were a number of victories across the country showing women emerging victorious for their ridings.
Catherine McKenna of the Liberals kept her riding of Ottawa Centre. Green Party MP Jenica Atwin won the Fredericton riding and is the only Green Party MP on the east coast. Mumilaaq Qaqqaq won the Nunavut riding for the NDP and will be one of the youngest MPs in Parliament.
Now take a look at PEI’s MPs. The Liberals maintained a red sweep of the province with Lawrence MacAulay, Wayne Easter, Sean Casey and Robert J. Morrissey. Unofficial election results show none of the returning candidates received half the eligible votes or more. Mr MacAulay was the closest with 49.3 per cent.
One question that looms is where is the diversity? Every other province has ridings where women are elected leaders. Jody Wilson-Raybould won her riding in Vancouver as an independent; the Conservatives have Rachel Harder in Lethbridge, Alberta and Rosemarie Falk at Battleford - Lloydminster in Sakatchewan. The list goes on, only to end at the Confederation Bridge.
As a side note, I did not include the three territories but it should be noted the Liberals won the Yukon and Northwest Territories ridings. Both candidates were male. Ms Qaqqaq of the NDP will be representing Nunavut.
Diversity is important because young women should have someone they see themselves in as much as young boys do.
I remember as a kid when I wanted to be a lawyer because I thought it would be neat to argue for a living (I was eight at the time) and I also saw myself as a lawyer. It was easy to picture a white guy as a lawyer. A thought that occurred to me years ago which I will not be able to get perspective on is what would that be like for a young girl? Could she see herself as a lawyer? I hope so but the fact is I don’t know.
It’s important to have women alongside men in Parliament because young women need role models just like young boys do.
Sean MacDougall
