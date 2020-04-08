Every life on earth is different; birth - our world‘s beginning, location, cultural conditioning and packing mental baggage.
However, and eventually the bottom line, the outcome of every life on earth remains the same (rich or poor or light or dark, etc); the ending of our world and unpacking and leaving your mental baggage.
Then we have two choices; go up in smoke or in a box and into a human landfill.
Live long and loud for positive causes or die quietly for nothing.
Cheat, steal and lie. Cheat those who would keep you from being yourself. Steal time to look after your health aka your life. Lie in the arms of the one who loves you, your religion’s saviour.
James Halstrum,
Montague
