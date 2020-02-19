As most of you know, a new Municipal Government Act was passed into law in 2017. This act replaced the Municipalities Act and made some major changes to the detriment of Island residents. It adds new requirements which are inappropriate for small communities and financially impossible for them to meet. This is forcing them to amalgamate with other communities and annex unincorporated areas to meet these requirements.
We have been working to have this act changed and some people are telling us “you can’t fight government”. If you believe that, you are complicit and aiding in the fall of democracy. Show some intestinal fortitude. Our veterans have already fought for our civil, democratic and human rights. No politician has the right to give or take democracy – this was given to us by our veterans. What flag would you have now if they had turned tail and run away from their responsibilities? Who will stand with the Coalition – “You’re doing a good job” is appreciated, but now it’s time for you to stand up and join us in taking action.
As a veteran, I’m not going to stand by and let the government turn democracy on and off just to get a poorly designed project like three rivers off the ground – forcing amalgamation and annexation. They may have won the battle, but they haven’t won the war. The veterans have done their part, now it’s our turn.
Politicians must be made to understand they are not gods, they do not rule us. The people rule. The MGA is wrong for Prince Edward Island. The minister is wrong, people are not happy with this act and now we have to show them. We can and we will change this act if we work together. So to all the remaining and new veterans, farmers, fishermen, small business owners, groups who are working to protect our water and land, students, seniors, rural and city residents, work with us and help us get the changes made to make this act democratic for everyone. If we can’t have it democratic, then there is no place on this Island for this act.
To the newcomers to our Island, most of you came here for democracy, freedom, civil rights and a wonderful place to live. But right now 70 per cent of PEI has no democratic vote for a new level of government which imposes taxes and bylaws that affect everyone. Does this sound like the place you thought you were coming to?
The more I talk to people and listen to their views, the more I am convinced there may not be any place for municipalities on this Island. People see no benefits from municipalities, they create restrictive bylaws, fine people for not meeting them, impose taxes with no benefit, etc. For an Island of 150,000 people, are three layers of government really necessary? Halifax has 431,000 people and is managed by one mayor and 16 councillors (one councillor for every 25,353 people). Three Rivers has one councillor for every 583 people.
If you believe in democracy, please help us get this act changed to make it fair for everyone. Call or write to your MLA and ask them to support changes to the act. If you are interested in democracy and freedom and would like to know more about the MGA and why it is not democratic, please contact us and we would be happy to meet with you or send you information. Our email is ruralcoalitionofpei@yahoo.com and our mailing address is Box 863, Montague, PE, C0A 1R0
Thank you for your time,
Gary Robbins,
Chair, Rural Coalition of PE
