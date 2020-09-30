Last Thursday the forecast for this past weekend looked pretty good, so, trying to stretch out summer for as long as possible, and on one day’s notice, we rented a spectacular oceanfront cottage in eastern PEI. The price was right, the weather was great and the view was breathtaking. We parked the truck Friday and didn’t move it until coming home Sunday.
While we were out enjoying the sun, the deck and the ocean, Heather wondered how many staycations we took this year. I started to tally them up, and including three day trips, the total comes to eight. Seven times right here on PEI and a trip to Cape Breton. But still, I remember February 2.
First up we went to a place called Tree Top Haven near Albany. Stayed in a one bedroom geodesic dome perched on a massive deck complete with hot tub. Generally I’m not the camping type, but you had me at hot tub. Then it was off to Mill River, which had a great deal on a golf stay and play package, so we stayed two nights and played two rounds of golf. As a thank you gesture, I left many of my golf balls behind, mainly so staff would have some souvenirs of my visit when walking through the woods, or looking in the ponds, or on the other side of the road. From there, it was over to Cabot Links, a place we love and had been six times previously. We thoroughly enjoyed our two nights and two rounds, taking advantage of their ‘you-only-think-you’re-getting-a-deal’ golf package. But still, I can’t help but remember February 2.
We have friends who just happen to have a 40 foot RV, and when they suggested a pub crawl there was no option of saying no. A day trip to Lone Oak and Moth Lane Breweries ended with dinner in Northport. Fantastic. So fun in fact we did it again, heading east this time. First to Georgetown for lunch on the main street, in the RV of course, and I believe there was shopping, and then off to Bogside Brewing for eats and brews. We even stopped for ice cream on the way home. In between these two trips, Heather and I made a day trip to Thunder Cove near Darnley. Had never been there, but totally worth the trip. Still I can’t help but think the underlying purpose of the trip might have been to go to the bakery in Kensington, but I’m not admitting that out loud. There it is again, February 2.
Next we rented a wonderful cottage in Little Harbour, and I have outlined on these pages my failed attempt to get an ice cream at Cherry On Top at the East Point Lighthouse despite driving almost 350 kilometres to do so. That doesn’t mean I’ve given up. Then, this past weekend, our eighth venture, at a cottage, I couldn’t believe my luck in finding. And, you know, February 2.
Why February 2? Well I have three grown kids and six grandkids, ages one to 12, in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Elmira area of Ontario. The last time I saw them in person? February 2. Normally, in past summers, I’d make at least three trips to visit and we’d stay for a week or two during one of those trips. That didn’t happen this year. Won’t happen at Thanksgiving and I’m not counting my chickens when it comes to Christmas. Yes, I ‘could’ go, and isolate upon returning, but with Heather teaching she can’t go, and there are many issues to consider before taking that step again. I isolated upon returning home from Florida in March. I’m hoping the next February 2 doesn’t roll around before I see them again.
