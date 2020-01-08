Curlers under 13 years of age stepped up to the hack on Saturday for the 15th Annual Real George’s Deck and Recovery Bonspiel. More than 40 youth participated in the bonspiel sponsored by the Real George’s. In no particular order and finishing in first place were Isaiah Dalton, Connor Bruce, Shamus Herlily, Nate MacRae and George Branton presenting the winners with their trophy. Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.