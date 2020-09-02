Re: Minster Chrystia Freeland’s qualifications:
To some of us it isn’t that she isn’t qualified.It is what her basic belief system regarding economic policy direction that is concerning which is one of neo liberalism trickle-down. Change a few rules along the edges that border on being progressive and everyone will be fine. Give corporations more breaks and the commoners will benefit, that kind of economics.
Ms Freeland has long ago shown she is a proponent of a capitalist/charity model. To say this does not mean a questioning of her economic credentials. It is about which economic model we want to see in a ‘new’ society. Ms Freeland’s record in speech and actions is not the one many of us want.
Edith Perry, Millview
