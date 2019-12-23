It’s a time to create magical memories.
You know, the Hallmark kind of feelings where everyone experiences the same elevated level of happiness and the aura around them glows as bright as tinsel on a tree in the 1950s.
Those glorious expectations snowball as the quickly passing days are ticked off on the calendar page in December.
But life’s not like that - not for everyone.
It’s not quite the same as accidentally sticking a finger in your own eye but for some the season is but one stressful chapter in the life of a year-long struggle.
Pre-Christmas can also be a pressure cooker for those involved in retail - often make or break in a single season.
That’s why shopping local is so crucial. If local merchants don’t get our support their existence risks being gobbled up by online companies and big box stores with bottomless buckets of money to trumpet their wares.
Extra seasonal weight bears heavy on Canada Post employees as well. More than ever they are being inundated with packages addressed to online shoppers.
Head office won’t let those workers speak publicly but you see customers repeatedly leaving the federal buildings laden with packages stamped with the Amazon logo and other familiar internet sources.
The argument stands that not all items on shopper’s wish lists are available locally and that’s fair. But regrettably oftentimes the convenience of ordering online takes precedence over one-on-one sales transactions inside a store.
Anyone doubting the consequence of turning your back on local might want to take a look around.
Not so long ago smaller villages and towns in this province had an abundance of shops offering services and merchandise to fill everyone’s needs.
Where are those shops now?
Closed signs on front doors have long rusted, fallen off and blown away in the wind. Without support they did not survive.
No, you cannot place all the onus for the situation on shoppers. Many of these communities have experienced drastic declines in population due to aging demographics, the lure of the big city or wealth of other provinces ... there are any number of reasons.
In the end though it all boils down to a cycle and those most affected are the ones who stayed behind whether by choice or circumstances.
In an ideal world the streets would be crowded with shoppers; families would gather in front of fireplaces to sing carols and sip hot chocolate and the sick and mentally distressed would rest easy in the arms of loved ones.
That is not reality but it is reason to show extra compassion and consideration to all those around us.
“Every time you smile at someone, it’s a gift to that person.” Mother Theresa
Merry Christmas everyone and may this season be filled with peace and contentment.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
