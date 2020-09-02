As Hurricane Laura’s remnant low continues to move toward the Atlantic seaboard this week- end, the chances of rain will go down and the temperatures will go up, reaching a temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat advisory is in effect. Flood advisory, Houston Texas, the Woodlands to Kingwood, South East Texas, Houston, Harris County and New Caney, USA, according to ABC news.The heat topping to 109 °F in Houston, Pasadena and Sugar Land.This is a dangerous heat.
Interpreting The Times, Jesus said to the crowd that had gathered around him “When you see the clouds rising in the west, immediately you say, it’s going to rain, and it does, and when the south wind blows, you say it’s going to be hot, and it is. Hypocrites.You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky. How is it that you don’t know how to interpret this present time or signs of the times? (Luke 13:54-56).
Friends I truly believe God has given us plenty of signs of His soon appearing, He said He is coming as a thief in the night (Rev 16:15).
Look up my friend the signs are there, are you ready should your Saviour call at midnight? Dave London,
Murray River
