I agree with Bruce MacIsaac’s letter in March 20 Guardian about too much hype being pushed out to the public from the media.
People are panicking all over like Chicken Little in the children’s storybook, that the sky is falling.
Dr Morrison is doing the best she can and needs lots of encouragement and thanks from all Islanders. This virus will eventually fade away and we can get on with life. Right now people need words of encouragement from our medical personnel and government officials, not gloom and despair.
There is an old saying that “this too will pass” and that is more encouraging than complete shutdown. Just my opinion.
Everett Gauthier,
Charlottetown
