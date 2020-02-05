Recently the province announced to Town of Three Rivers Council a hope to build social housing in Georgetown.
It’s still early days, but the project will be similar to that which the province has approved to build in Souris.
Social housing is increasingly important in the days where apartments are either scarce, example being eastern PEI, or they are becoming increasingly expensive which we are seeing in Charlottetown.
The concept bases monthly rental rates by a percentage of one’s monthly income rather than a set price by the landlord and subsequently increased with each passing year. Provincially-owned social housing is set at 25 per cent of your income.
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation a household is considered not affordable if you’re paying more than 30 per cent of your monthly income after taxes.
In an age where we are seeing increased rent costs people out of communities both in PEI and across the country, a model that ensures one of our biggest monthly expenses follows what we make, and not what a landlord dictates, is becoming increasingly important.
Sean MacDougall
