I am certainly no stranger to flying. When I was at Canada AM, I flew a lot for work, and for the final 12 years of my career, I commuted weekly between Toronto and PEI. That alone was about 80 flights per year. (I figure Heather dropped me off at the Charlottetown airport about 450 times in that 12 year span, and we got so good at it she eventually didn’t even have to stop the car.) I was averaging upwards of 100 to 110 fights yearly when I retired. I’ve been cancelled, delayed, re-routed, overbooked, flown in good weather, bad weather and weather when I thought the plane was actually a ‘mix-master’, but it never stopped me from taking a flight. My, how things have changed. My desire to fly right now is zero.
Airlines are doing their best to try to convince us that it’s safe to get back on a plane. It might be. It might not be. Experts seem split on the issue. This week, I got an email from both Air Canada and WestJet with flight ‘offers.’ Air Canada was suggesting deals, where I could fly within Canada, Europe or the US. The US? There are exceptions to everything, but I wouldn’t fly to the U.S. right now if they gave me a free flight, in first class, with unlimited beverages and no one else on the plane. Canada? Not sure I have 14 days to set aside to isolate when I get home. Europe? Too far, too soon.
These e-mails were highlighted by each airline’s COVID-19 safety measures. Masks aside, Air Canada points to an advanced air filtration system, high touch areas are being treated with ‘hospital grade’ disinfectant (which makes me wonder what they were using before, playground grade?) and a boarding process that will minimize contact. Yep, they minimize contact until that guy in the middle seat jams in there. Then it’s nothing but contact. Sweaty, uncomfortable, constant fight for the armrest, contact. The strangest ‘precaution’ I saw for Air Canada was the guideline which says they make gate announcements to advise Economy passengers if the flight is reaching capacity. This, they say, allows you to explore ‘other options’ if you prefer more space on board. Other options? Like what? Walking? Waiting hours (days?) for another flight? Renting a car? Other options...hahaha good one!!
For their part, WestJet also boasts ‘hospital’ quality, not with their disinfectant, but with their air filtering system. Says it will give me ‘peace of mind.’ It makes me wonder just what the heck I was breathing in on my previous 1500 pre-COVID flights. The way they are rightly super sanitizing now makes it seem like they just tweaked onto the concept that germs and virus’ can actually spread from person to person. Then there’s that middle seat. Yep, they’re selling them too. And therein lies the rub.
Airlines are emphasizing your safety, not your comfort level. They think these protocols will make us feel comfortable to fly once more. Think again. Perhaps, and that’s a big perhaps, I could feel 100% safe on a plane, but if my comfort level is not there, I’m not going. And neither are a lot of Canadians. A poll released last week by Research.Co, a Vancouver based firm, discovered only 17% of Canadians would take a flight to the U.S. right now. That’s a no-brainer. But more telling was only 32% would take a flight to another province. Why? Not because they don’t like airline safety protocols, but because they clearly aren’t comfortable flying with those protocols at this point. So, airlines, make me comfortable. Let’s start with that middle seat...and go from there.
