The story is told of an executive who had an interesting painting hanging on his office wall. It depicted a large rowboat stranded on a beach. Two oars rested gently in the sand, with the ocean at low tide 20 or 30 feet behind it. The boat looked too heavy to drag, too big to move. It was just stuck there in the sand.
The picture wasn’t a thing of beauty. It wasn’t inspiring. In fact, it was depressing. Here was a boat created for the water stuck in the sand. But at the very bottom of the picture was a small caption that gave meaning to the otherwise unremarkable picture.
This man had once gone through great disappointment. He didn’t think he would be ever happy again. Then he saw the painting at a small antique store for just a few dollars. He bought it and every time he looked at it he said to himself “The tide is coming back.”
Friends I do believe this is a wake-up call to all of us to take stock of our lives and the purpose we were placed upon this earth.
For over 30 years we had been offering Gideon Bibles to Grade 5 students in our schools. Then one day I was met at the door of our schools and told that the Bible was no longer allowed. That decision also meant prayer before class, in government house and at all congress gatherings, would no longer be held.
Since 1938 all US coins bear the inscription ‘In God We Trust’. Our forefathers fought for our freedom of religion but somewhere along the way we have thrown the baby out with the bath water. We have aborted our children yet saved the whale.
The Bible teaches that “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) This means there are only two kinds of people in the world; the saved sinner and the lost sinner.(1 John 1:9) If we confess our sins (to Jesus) he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Jesus is our only hope. He is our life ring and if we do not confess our sins to Him we will drown in them and be ever lost and cast out into outer darkness. (Rev 20:15 says anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire. Only through Jesus’ shed blood on the cross can we have our sins forgiven, the church cannot save us.
Without Jesus we are like the boat stranded on the beach, hopeless and helpless to save ourselves. When we allow the tide to come into our lives He lifts us up and carries us to a home not made with hands. If anyone be in Christ they are a new creation, old things are passed away, behold all things become new (11 Corinthians 5:17).
Has your tide come in?
Dave London,
Murray River
