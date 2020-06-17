Growing up I cherished spending time with my father. When I was young, he was the source of income for the family while mom stayed at home, showing me how to read, write, and tolerate me wanting to lick the bowl of cake batter whenever she would bake.
On the occasional Saturdays, my father would have to go into work and I would jump at the chance to go with him. There would never be anything special we would do. Actually he mostly had paperwork to catch up on, so I would adventure around the office building and then come back and we would talk for a bit.
Over the years I learned much through spending time with him. I also learned he is probably one of the hardest people to buy gifts for. This presented an issue every Father’s Day.
What do you get someone who has taught you so much and whose needs are so little?
Through him I learned the value of my time as a person, especially as I watched him create his own business. Perhaps through those lessons I absorbed over the years I could translate it into something heartfelt and not found in the depths of online shopping.
Time is one of our greatest gifts we can give. It is finite, precious and is one of our most valuable resources. I decided that as much as I can, I would spend time with my father in lieu of trying to get him something that will more likely than not collect dust atop my mother’s china cabinet.
Our parents can be a source of wonderful knowledge, reflection and happiness. Why not reward them with something irreplaceable to share in?
Father’s Day can be overshadowed by other days like Mother’s Day, as it should be. Our mothers go through so much and are a source of personal strength but father figures should also be recognized. Mine has certainly inspired me and I hope the same goes for all of you and your father figures.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.