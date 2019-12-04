Responding to the Letter to Editor on November 20, 2019 titled ‘More food for thought’: it is understood that General Ross was acknowledging the successes of the Canadian Forces under Canadian command.
However, as a former soldier and a current Legion member, I am in agreement with Graphic reporter Sean MacDougall’s comments published the previous week. As a veteran, we honour and remember those who have sacrificed their lives in order to attain those victories and especially on November 11th.
Birth of a Nation? No, death of thousands and thousands of young men and women to attain those gains. The death of thousands of potential future generations of Canadians.
Lest we forget those sacrifices that cost the phrase ‘Birth of a Nation’.
Brian Rector, CD,
President,
Royal Canadian Legion Montague Branch 8
