Working from home has its perks.
The commute time is non existent, unless you count the 10 seconds it takes to get from the kitchen to my office upstairs.
Throwing in a load of laundry or peeling potatoes during an afternoon break sure makes things go smoother in the evenings.
And those evenings have never been so long.
The views are spectacular.
Who knew there were so many different types of birds living in the woods next door?
I counted 21 robins searching the lawn for worms all at the same time one day last week.
But I digress, it’s not all sunshine and robins.
I miss the honest-to-goodness real conversations with my colleagues in our Montague office.
Enough of the confusing conversation threads online where by the time you respond to one person’s comment three more have been added that have nothing to do with what you were saying in the first place.
Oh how I long for the day when I can say something and receive an immediate and non-confusing response.
Of course I count myself lucky to still be working these days as so many people’s lives have been turned upside down while their employment is on hold.
And I realize my musings are trite in comparison to the reality many people are living.
We all have a different reality now so here’s hoping things will turn around soon.
Charlotte MacAulay
