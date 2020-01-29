This past Monday marked a grim anniversary for the human race.
The United Nations designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day - January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The occasion is to remember the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust and to help prevent future genocides.
But another event unfolding at the UN International Court of Justice makes one wonder just how preventative the world has been in doing away with genocides.
Myanmar, formerly Burma, a southeast Asian country is a world away from PEI. But so were the atrocities that took place during the holocaust and that tragedy has shaped our world.
“I stand before you to awaken the conscience of the world, and to arouse the voice of the international community,” The Gambia Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou said addressing the court in December, 2019.
Gambia has accused Myanmar of genocidal acts against Rohingya people.
Thousands of Rohingya, a minority Muslim community, have been murdered and displaced in a campaign to eradicate them from their homeland.
Evidence was presented to the court in December and last week the court’s decision was positive in that they have ordered “provisional measures” in which the violence has to stop.
It will save lives. Still, it is a shame thousands were lost before humanity came to the rescue.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.