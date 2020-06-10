Full disclosure. I have white privilege.
And so do many of you who are reading this.
But what exactly does that mean?
It means I will never be the victim of disparaging remarks because of the colour of my skin.
It means I will never be questioned by police for no apparent reason other than the colour of my skin.
It means I will never be met with a look of surprise due to my accomplishments because of the colour of my skin.
It means I will never know what it feels like to be a target of any kind because of the colour of my skin.
It means I will never be asked, ‘no, where are you really from?’ because of the colour of my skin.
It does not mean I am racist.
It does not mean I have lived a privileged life or don’t face struggles of my own.
But it does mean my life isn’t made harder because of the colour of my skin.
Acknowledging this matters.
Black Lives Matter.
Charlotte MacAulay
