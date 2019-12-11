Between curling and serving Christmas dinners the club has been hopping this last few weeks. Even Mr and Mrs Claus popped in for a visit.
Monday night league had a great game between Leonard MacIsaac, Travis Coffin and Tracey Blaisdale who played against Shane MacDonald, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy. This was a great game to watch and Leonard defeated Shane in a close finish.
On Island Construction Mixed night Paul Morrison, Raeanne Morrison, Eric Decoursey and Jessie Morrison were hard on poor George Koke. George and teammates Darlene London, Steven MacLeod and Judy Koke tried every strategy to overcome Paul but in the end George enjoyed a free drink.
The big winners on Wednesday night toonie draw were Wayne Chaisson, Brian Harding and Sandra MacKay.
Thomas Annear, Mike Clarey, Morgan Clarey and Scott Annear deserve honourable mention on Thursday night competitive. Down 8-1 after four ends they clawed their way back to within one point of Paul MacDonald, Myles Rose, Clint Ching and Ian MacDonald.
I peeked in on Caesar Sunday this week and there was only one ice in play. A scruffy looking Scott Annear, Brian Harding, Jamie Ryan and Kim Lunstrum were on fire against Bev Harding, Dave McGuire, Urban Chaisson and Lloyd Burck. I’m not sure what the outcome of this game was as I couldn’t wait until the end.
