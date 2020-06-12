A rally for change was held on Friday with people from all walks of life standing in solidarity with Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC).
The message was sent loud and clear as more than 3,000 Islanders walked through the streets of downtown Charlottetown in a public show of solidarity.
Before the march got underway Tamara Steele, president of the Black Cultural Society of PEI, rallied with a cry of unity.
“We are here today to be seen together, to stand together with those who stand with us and those who stand for us and stand against the discrimination, the hate, the racism and the blatant violence and murder that happens to our people,” Ms Steele said.
After the “peaceful, yet passionate” march with hundreds of people participating from their lawns, balconies and parks along the way, Ms Steele spoke of how together everyone can help make changes for the better.
The Black Cultural Society is calling for legislative change and changes in education that tell the history of black people in PEI.
“We want change for PEI,” Ms Steele said.
“PEI is small enough we can do this. Look at all these people.”
Organizers strategically ended the rally in Rochford Square.
It wasn’t because it was a pretty park, but because it is the Bog, a community where African Islanders settled and called home beginning in the early 1800s. Government buildings are currently the most prominent buildings on the site.
“We are here because we’ve always been here and we want to see that history taught,” Ms Steele said.
The fact many are unaware of the history of Black Islanders as well as how white privilege has fueled racism is concerning to Tara Reeves, one of the volunteers who helped put the event together.
Ms Reeves grew up in PEI and said being only one of two people of colour in her entire 12 years of school had a negative effect and so too did the racism she faced from a young age.
She said all Islanders need to take a long, hard look at how they treat people of colour.
“We are tired and we are angry, and we just want to exist in peace and live our lives,” Ms Reeves said.
“I hope people are shaken out of their comfort zone.”
Returning to PEI after several years of living in cities across Canada the 37-year-old said she is amazed at all the black and brown faces she sees in PEI.
“I am happy to see diversity, but I am concerned for the youth that they don’t have the resources for their well-being,” Ms Reeves said.
She explained how she didn’t have any black teachers during all of her school years and she worries for this generation.
“Representation matters,” she said.
The Black Lives Matter movement was sparked in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting of unarmed teen, Trayvon Martin, in Florida.
Since that time incidents of racial violence across the US time and again have renewed the call for systematic reform.
With the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month demonstrations have been held in cities across the globe.
Dante Bazard, one of several speakers who addressed the crowd in the park said now is the time to take action.
“It is time to change racist laws,” Mr Bazard said.
Chijioke Amadi, aka Ceejay, is vice-president of BCS.
He said systematic racism is lack of support.
In PEI, one segment of the black population is international students and it is those students who are not receiving the supports they need right now.
This is especially so during COVID-19 as they are not eligible for CERB, and neither are they able to apply for any of the 76,000 jobs funded by the federal government.
“It has been over 400 years and we are still talking about this,” Mr Amadi said, shaking his head.
A petition lobbying government for legislative changes to bring education reform, curriculum reform, health care reform and economic equity already has 1,200 signatures.
Those changes would bring equality and that is what the BIPOC community is asking for, Ms Steele said.
“You can’t start the race 200 metres ahead of us and expect us to catch up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.