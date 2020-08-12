Jamie Richards of Murray River was playing hockey in Moncton last year when his heart stopped pumping blood to his brain. He collapsed onto the ice, experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.
“I felt a little dizzy and then I passed out,” Mr Richards said. “Luckily there were three first responders on the team we were playing against.” They acted swiftly, calling 911 and then starting CPR and requesting the automated external defibrillator or AED located in the arena facility.
Thanks to the AED, the team was able to shock Mr Richards’ heart back into rhythm. With this swift and equipped response, they were able to save his life. “If I was at home or driving, I don’t think I would have survived,” Mr Richards said. “I was lucky.”
Karen Chapple is resuscitation programs manager with Heart and Stroke Foundation in the Atlantic region.. There are about 35,000 cardiac arrests each year in Canada, said Ms Chapple, that is one every 15 minutes. The majority (80 per cent) occur outside of a hospital, when the chance of surviving is approximately one per cent.
“We can turn that around if people are aware—and if AEDs are available,” she said.
Calling 911 and beginning CPR within five minutes greatly increases chances of survival. Then, AED intervention is the only thing that will shock a heart back into a self-sustained rhythm; it doubles chances of survival.
“Every second counts,” she added.
While CPR should be continued until paramedics take over care, Ms Chapple said after 20 minutes of CPR without AED or paramedic intervention, survival is an anomaly. Recognizing the importance of AEDs as life saving devices, the province along with Island EMS, Heart and Stroke PEI and Medacom Atlantic, have created a registry that currently includes 227 AED’s.
Not all AEDs on PEI are registered but the list allows 911 operators to direct Islanders to the nearest registered and available AED in emergency situations. The program also aims to ensure that all registered AEDs in PEI are properly maintained and up-to-date. By analyzing the registry, it’s possible to see that there are parts of the Island where registered AED’s are not available within a 20 minute return trip.
According to 2018 Island civic address data—if each publicly registered AED was available 24 hours a day—there would be 414 civic addresses in Prince County more than a ten minute drive away from an AED, 1,762 in Queens County and 2,023 in Kings County.
Many AEDs are not available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the Island; the number of civic addresses farther than 10 minutes from an AED would likely increase according to each AED’s available hours.
Ms Chapple applauds the Island’s initiatives aiming to ensure each Island school has an AED and to create the AED registry. But she adds, more availability could save more lives.
“We would like to see them as prevalent as fire extinguishers,” Ms Chapple said.
Costs have reduced over the years and there are often grants or funding options available.
“They should be in schools, office buildings, recreation centres, shopping malls, all those places where people gather but also in places that are accessible,” she said.
Ms Chapple has seen examples of communities which might only have one AED in place the device in a gas station so that it is accessible longer hours more days of the week.
