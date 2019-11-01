Three candidates have put their name in for the position of Mayor of the town of Souris.
Current acting Mayor JoAnne Dunphy , Shane Clements and Charles McLean.
A by-election to fill the position left vacant when Steve O’Brien resigned earlier this year will take place on Monday November 18 at St Mary’s Harish Hall
Advance Poll will be held Saturday, November 16th at the Fire Hall.
